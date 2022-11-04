



MotoGP – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the Before and of second free practice session of the Valencian Community Grand Prix of Valencia, the twentieth and final race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class. It will be the weekend in which the world riders title will be awarded between Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): for the occasion, the MotoGP social accounts have coined the hashtag #TheDecider.

These are the times of the Friday sessions: PL1 09.55-10.40 / PL2 14.10-14.55

• PL1 in progress

10.06 – Jack Miller (Ducati, SM) ranks second between Marquez and Quartararo in 1’31.684, two and a half tenths behind the Spaniard. In the top 10 there is Morbidelli (Yamaha, SM), eighth.

10.05 – Improvement for Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha, SM) in 1’31.689, Marc Marquez (Honda, SM) responds again in 1’31.434: the Spaniard returns to the leader.

10.03 – Always in the lead Marquez (Honda), ahead of Quartararo (Yamaha), Vinales (Aprilia), Pol Espargarò (Honda), Miller (Ducati). At the moment Bagnaia (Ducati, SM) is tenth at 0 ″ 951 from the leader.

10.01 – Quartararo (Yamaha, SM) immediately fast, with 1’31.866 and Marc Marquez (Honda, SM) in 1’32.370. The Spaniard improves on the next lap in 1’31.805 and returns to the lead.

09.59 – First chronometric references on the time monitor: Marc Marquez (Honda, SM) in front of everyone in 1’34.210, but Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia, SM) in 1’34.127 and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha, SM) in 1’33.459.

09.55 – Green light for Valencia Free Practice 1 – Forty-five minutes available to the 24 MotoGP riders. The first to take to the track, with the fins on the tail, is Marc Marquez (Honda).

09.40 – First update of the weekend on the track dedicated, as usual, to the weather. The sun is shining in Valencia and the sky is absolutely clear and it is hard to spot a cloud. According to forecasts, for the whole weekend the maximum temperatures will oscillate between 22 and 26 ° and will be accompanied by the sun.



For the twentieth and final stage of the 2022 World Championship, MotoGP arrives at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Cheste, for the GP of the Valencian Community. The premier class will restart from the recent success of Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) in Malaysia, ahead of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha). With his seventh success of the season, the Italian driver has increased his advantage over Quartararo to 23 points and therefore a 14th place in Valencia or a lack of victory for his rival will be enough to get his hands on a title that would be historic. In fact, Ducati has not raised the cup destined for the riders’ world championship since 2007, Italy has not celebrated a world champion in the premier class since 2009 and to go back to an Italian motorcycle-rider combination, we have to go back to 1972 with Giacomo Agostini and MV Agusta. All 24 riders of the premier class will be present, even Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR) has recovered and will be regularly at the start of the weekend. Finally, it will be the last race weekend for Suzuki, who will retire from MotoGP at the checkered flag of Valencia.