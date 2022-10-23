



MotoGP – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit, nineteenth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

• The race will start at 09.00

• 24 riders will be at the start of the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR), injured in his hand, will again be absent, in place of him again Tetsuta Nagashima.

• This is the top 10 of the world ranking:

1. Bagnaia 233

2. Quartararo 219

3. Aleix Espargarò 206

4. Bastianini 191

5. Miller 179

6. Brad Binder 160

7. Zarco 159

8. Rins 137

9. Martin 136

10. Oliveira 135.

• At 9 am the start of the Malaysian Grand Prix, this is the starting grid:

1st Row: Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Bastianini (Ducati Gresini), Marc Marquez (Honda)

2nd Row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Rins (Suzuki), Marini (Ducati VR46)

3rd Row: Morbidelli (Yamaha), Vinales (Aprilia), Bagnaia (Ducati)

4th Row: Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Mir (Suzuki), Quartararo (Yamaha)

5th Row: Brad Binder (KTM), Miller (Ducati), Crutchlow (Yamaha WithU)

6th Row: Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Pol Espargarò (Honda), Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac)

7th Row: Oliveira (KTM), Gardner (KTM Tech3), Alex Marquez (Honda LCR)

Row 8: Fernandez (KTM Tech3), Nagashima (Honda LCR), Darryn Binder (Yamaha WithU).

• Before dedicating ourselves to the close track chronicle, it is right to pay tribute to Marco Simoncelli. The driver from Coriano passed away in Sepang on a sad 23 October 11 years ago, at the age of 24.



• The Sepang track in Malaysia will host the nineteenth round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship. There will be 20 laps to complete for the protagonists of the premier class, which will cover a total of 110.9 km. The circuit consists of 15 curves, 5 of which to the left and 10 to the right. The main straight is 920 meters long. The record holder of the Sepang International Circuit is Valentino Rossi, capable of winning 6 editions, three claims by Dani Pedrosa, two for Kenny Roberts Jr., Casey Stoner, Andrea Dovizioso and Marc Marquez. Among the active pilots we said of Marc Marquez’s two successes (2014 and 2018), but Maverick Vinales also took a victory in 2019, in the last race held in Malaysia before the Covid-19 pandemic. Precisely on that occasion Vinales, Marc Marquez and Dovizioso took the podium.

