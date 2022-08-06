



MotoGP– Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to direct reporting of the third free practice session of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the twelfth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

• Session starts at 10.55

On Friday of free practice at Silverstone, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) achieved the best performance, the only one to drop below 1’59, stopping the clocks at 1’58.946. Behind him Mir (Suzuki), Vinales (Aprilia), Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Oliveira (KTM), Rins (Suzuki), Bastianini (Ducati Gresini), Miller (Ducati) and Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46).

In PL3 he will have to look for a place in the top 10 Bagnaia (Ducati), surprisingly excluded from the top ten positions by just seven thousandths. With him also Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) will try not to be forced to start qualifying from Q1 after yesterday’s 13th position.