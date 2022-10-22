



MotoGP – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the third and fourth free practice sessions and of qualifications of the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang, the nineteenth and penultimate race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

These are the times of the Friday sessions: PL3 4.50-5.35 / PL4 8.25-8.55 / Q1 9.05-9.20 / Q2 9.30-9.45

• PL3 starts at 4.50

On Friday in Sepang he recorded dry FP1 and wet FP2, so the morning’s ranking was equivalent to that of the combined. The fastest was Brad Binder (KTM), who preceded Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Marc Marquez (Honda). World leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) finished 11th, not having made the time attack, and risking starting from Q1 in the event of a free 3 under water. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) did better than him, 7th, even without the final run on new tires. Big problems in FP1 for Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), held back by a fall and then by a technical problem with the clutch, and finished 20th. In the afternoon on the wet track the fastest was Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha WithU), but with times higher by about 6 seconds compared to the dry.