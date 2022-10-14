MotoGP – Good night dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the third free practice session and of qualifications of the Australian Grand Prix of Phillip Islandeighteenth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

These are the times of the Saturday sessions: PL3 0.55-1.40 / PL4 4.30-5.00 / Q1 5.10-5.25 / Q2 5.35-5.50.

• PL3 starts at 0.55am

On the first day of free practice at Phillip Island, it was Johann Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) the fastest on the track, both in the Australian morning and afternoon. The Frenchman in the combined standings – which follows the PL2 – preceded his brand mate Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Pol Espargarò (Honda). Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) floated in the leading positions throughout the session and finished in fourth position, behind Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) seventh and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), finally eighth. House idol Jack Miller (Ducati) finished thirteenth and in PL3 he will try to conquer a place in the top 10, to have direct access to Q2 in the afternoon at Phillip Island.