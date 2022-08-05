



MotoGP– Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to direct reporting of the second free practice session of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the twelfth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

• Session starts at 3.10pm

15.00 – Everything is ready for the second free practice session from Silverstone, the temperature barely exceeds 20 ° and the sky is cloudy.

In the first free practice session in the morning, the fastest was Johann Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), who stopped the clock at 1’59.893, just 27 seconds faster than his brand-mate Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati). Third position for Alex Rins (Suzuki) and fourth for Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), with Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) sixth.

Low temperatures and clear skies, to report two crashes, by Zarco and Bagnaia and a technical problem for Quartararo, with his M1 speechless in the return to the pits.