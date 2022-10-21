



MotoGP – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the Before and of second free practice session of the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang, the nineteenth and penultimate race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

These are the times of the Friday sessions: PL1 4.50-5.35 / PL2 9.05-9.50

• Free Practice 1 starts at 04.50am

For the nineteenth and penultimate round of the 2022 World Championship, MotoGP makes a stop at Sepang International Circuit, for the Malaysian Grand Prix. Due to the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first trip to Malaysia since 2019. The premier class will restart from the fresh success of Alex Rins (Suzuki) in Australia. The Spaniard preceded Marc Marquez (Honda) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) at the finish. The latter took advantage of the fall of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) to complete the comeback operation and take the lead in the championship with 14 points clear of two races from the end and has the chance to become champion already in Sepang. Only one absent among the 24 riders of the premier class: Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR) has not recovered and will be replaced again by Tetsuta Nagashima. Finally, pay attention to the weather, especially on Saturdays and Sundays: the rain should in fact affect the track activities of the premier class.