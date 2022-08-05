



direct reporting of the first free practice session of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the twelfth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

• Session starts at 10.55

For the twelfth race of the 2022 World Championship, MotoGP stops in Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, the first after the long summer break following the Assen race. In fact, 42 days passed between the victory of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) and the return to the track for this Friday of English free practice. What happened during the holidays? Marc Marquez has received comforting news from doctors and is continuing his rehabilitation, Alex Rins has announced his move to Honda Cecchinello for 2023 and 2024, Andrea Dovizioso has formalized his retirement from competitions after the Misano and Bagnaia race – thanks to a higher than permitted BAC – he had a small car accident in Ibiza. Nothing to report for the two leaders Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargarò, apart from the platinum blonde hair for both.