Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov predicts a rapid improvement in economic relations between China and his country, as the West “adopted the stance of a dictator,” he said Monday. And about twenty countries are going to supply extra weapons to Ukraine. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.
#LIVE #Moscow #focuses #economic #relationship #China
Football Mario Balotelli soloized a shameless goal – the defense froze from seven delusions
Balotelli crowned his unbridled delusion with a brazen finish.As real an attacker known as an artist’s soul Mario Balotelli proved...
Leave a Reply