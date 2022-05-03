Nearly 200,000 children and 1.1 million people in total have been “evacuated” from Ukraine to Russia since the start of the war, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. According to Ukraine, these are deportations. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the Ukrainian parliament via video link today. The British have promised Ukraine additional military aid of 300 million pounds (357 million euros). Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

