WITH VIDEOThe four arrested suspects in the massacre in a Moscow concert hall on Friday evening were transferred to the headquarters of the Investigative Committee in Moscow on Sunday. State news agency RIA reported this. Images show the men crouched and blindfolded being escorted inside from a white van. The death toll from the attack in the Crocus City Hall claimed by Islamic State (IS) has now risen from at least 133 to at least 137, including three children, the Commission of Inquiry reported earlier today. Follow everything about the attack in our live blog.