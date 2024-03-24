WITH VIDEOFour suspected gunmen in the massacre at a concert hall in a Moscow suburb on Friday evening were transferred to the headquarters of the Investigative Committee in Moscow on Sunday. State news agency RIA reported this. Images show how the blindfolded men are crouched and roughly escorted inside from a white van. The death toll from the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall claimed by Islamic State (IS) has now risen to at least 137, including three children, the Commission of Inquiry reported earlier today. Follow everything about the attack in our live blog.