Russia denies allegations that it is destabilizing the former Soviet Republic of Moldova. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, the allegations lack any substantiation. The department accuses Ukraine of increasing tensions to draw Moldova into the war with Russia. Follow all developments in our live blog below.
