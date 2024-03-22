WITH VIDEOThe Crocus City Hall in Moscow was shocked by a huge attack on Friday evening. It has been claimed by Islamic State (IS). At least four people in camouflage clothing opened fire on visitors to the music hall. Then at least one explosion sounded. The death toll has risen to more than a hundred, including three children. At least 146 people were injured. Eleven arrests have been made, including four attackers. They were on their way to the Russian-Ukrainian border, Putin said on Saturday afternoon, when he responded publicly for the first time.