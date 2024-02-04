At least 28 people have been killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on a bakery or catering business in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk, in the east of the country, according to Russia. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Western weapons were used in the attack and “dozens of civilians” were in the building at the time of the attack. Kyiv has not yet responded to Moscow's accusation. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

