war ukraineThe Russian Defense Ministry says it has destroyed 38 Ukrainian drones used to attack the Crimean Peninsula. The statement on Telegram comes after reports on Ukrainian and Russian social media about explosions at the port of Feodosia. There is no clarity yet about damage or victims. And Russia is said to have been able to eavesdrop on confidential communications from the German air force because those involved did not use a secure connection. Bild am Sonntag reports this based on sources in security circles. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.