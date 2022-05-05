Sweden can count on American support as soon as the Scandinavian country has made an official application to become a member of NATO. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that on Wednesday (local time) after an appointment with her American counterpart Antony Blinken in the city of Washington. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

