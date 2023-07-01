Violence is far from over in France in response to the death of young Nahel at the hands of a police officer. On the night from Friday to Saturday, strong demonstrations broke out in different parts of the country in which excesses occurred. The Ministry of the Interior reported that there were more than 1,300 people detained and assured that the violence occurred with “less intensity.” This Saturday, July 1, will be marked by Nahel’s funeral.

France remains on fire in rejection of the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old boy, who died at the hands of a policeman on Tuesday, June 27. The event occurred in Nanterre, near the capital of the country, Paris.

Since then, four nights of protests – many of which have turned violent – ​​have taken place in different parts of France. For four consecutive nights, protesters and police have clashed, resulting in the arrest of thousands of people.

Nahel’s case was disseminated on social networks through a video taken by a witness in which the agent was seen pointing at the victim and later shooting him directly when he tried to start his car.

6:10 (BOG) Three policemen injured by shotgun fire in Vaulx-en-Velin

In Vaulx-en-Velin, on the outskirts of the city of Lyon, a protester fired a shotgun at three policemen who were injured during the night of protests, according to a police source.

5:55 (BOG) Nahel’s funeral ceremony begins in Nanterre

This Saturday’s day will be marked by tributes to Nahel. At the Nanterre funeral home, the young man’s funeral ceremony began. There his relatives met. Burial will take place in the afternoon in the Mont-Valérien cemetery.

Via a communiqué de ses avocats, the family of Nahel appealed to the journalists à se pas se rendre aux différentes étapes des funérailles demain #AFP pic.twitter.com/SlnCXvtksP — Leo Mouren (@leomouren) June 30, 2023



This morning, the young man’s family lawyers had asked that his privacy be respected. In a statement, they urged journalists not to be present at the funeral to avoid any “media interference.”

“Saturday, July 1, will be a day of meditation for the Nahel family,” lawyers Mes Abdelmadjid Benamara, Jennifer Cambla and Yassine Bouzrou wrote. In addition, they called for “providing grieving families the privacy and respect they need during this difficult time.”

“That is why the Nahel family asks all journalists not to go to the places of the different stages of this day and to respect their choice of discretion,” the message concluded.

BOG (5:40) New report from the Ministry of the Interior reports that there were 1,311 arrests

The Ministry of the Interior released a new balance of the demonstrations from Friday to Saturday. The report ensures that there were a total of 1,311 people arrested and details that of these, 752 people were arrested in the police area, 406 in Paris and 153 in the gendarmerie area.

A member of the French special police unit Recherche Assistance Intervention Deterrence (RAID) stands in his armored vehicle and uses his binoculars to monitor a protest following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre . © Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

In addition, the ministry assured that the day was marked by a “lower intensity.” It also registered 31 attacks on police stations, 16 attacks on municipal police stations and 11 on gendarmerie barracks.

Earlier, a police source had told AFP that 1,350 vehicles were set on fire, 234 buildings burned or damaged, and 2,560 fires registered on public roads.

With Reuters and AFP