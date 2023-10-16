More than 1,000 people are missing under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, says the Palestinian civil defense team. Meanwhile, the latest balance provided by the Israeli Army indicates that at least 199 people are kidnapped by Hamas and other militias in the Palestinian enclave. Tension increases as a possible ground incursion by Israeli troops looms, while thousands try to take shelter in the south of the blockaded territory.

Israeli troops claim that the Hamas militant group has 199 hostages in the Gaza Strip, although without specifying whether the number includes citizens of other nationalities. This is a figure higher than the nearly 150 kidnapped that the country had reported so far.

The United States assured that among the almost 200 people there could be American citizens and more foreigners.

As tensions rise and shelling intensifies, thousands of people wait in the southern Gaza Strip in the hope of being able to leave the blocked enclave at the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt, while Israel denies a alleged temporary truce to evacuate civilians.

Below are the most notable events in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict this Monday, October 16:

8:12 (BOG) More than 1,000 missing under rubble in Gaza

In a statement, the Palestinian civil defense team said that more than 1,000 people are missing under the rubble of buildings destroyed as a result of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Although dozens have been rescued from the ruins, the fate of hundreds of residents is still unknown, civil defense personnel emphasize.

7:35 (BOG) Foreign Ministers of Egypt and France ask for help for Gaza

The heads of diplomacy of France and Egypt asked in Cairo that humanitarian aid be allowed to enter Gaza and that foreigners be able to leave the Palestinian enclave, ten days into the war between Israel and Hamas.

“Those who want to leave Gaza must be able to do so. We ask everyone to open the crossings,” said French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

#Egypt | Audience with the president @AlsisiOfficial et entretien avec mon homologue S. Shoukry; Nous avons souligné la nécessité d’un accès humanitarian aux civils sous l’égide des Nations unies mais aussi le kisso d’agir pour éviter l’engrenage.

C’est la responsabilité de tous. pic.twitter.com/wXiUlFLwhm — Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) October 16, 2023



Egypt controls the Rafah border crossing, the only crossing into and out of Gaza that is not controlled by Israel. However, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry blamed Israel for the closure of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, saying that country “has not given a signal so far.”

“Egypt has reiterated its request to the Israeli authorities for humanitarian aid. There is nothing new, which is a dangerous matter considering the new needs to which the Palestinian people in Gaza are exposed,” Shoukry said.

7:15 (BOG) Antony Blinken returns to Israel to discuss the crisis

Antony Blinken, who has visited Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar in recent days, arrived in Tel Aviv and is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

6:50 (BOG) 11 Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks

Since Israel launched its powerful counteroffensive in the Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas attack, 11 journalists have died while covering the conflict, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

Another 20 journalists have been injured since the escalation of fighting broke out on October 7, when Hamas militants carried out a deadly assault in which they killed hundreds of people and kidnapped dozens.

With Reuters, AP and AFP