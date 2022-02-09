Goirle shines with pride through golden Wüst, her parents first: ‘She is the GOAT, isn’t it’

The discharge still hangs in the living room of Wim and Jeannet Wüst in Goirle. The two have barely recovered from the ride with which their daughter Ireen made history on the ice in Beijing a few hours earlier. “We were sitting against the ceiling,” says father Wim. ,,The manner in which was so fantastic!”