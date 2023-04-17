The Russian army would increasingly use Chinese parts for its combat equipment. This would be evidenced by components found on the battlefield, said an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff. Russian President Putin met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday. Follow all developments in our live blog below.
