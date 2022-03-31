Most important news at a glance:

– Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky says the negotiations with Russia have so far yielded ‘nothing concrete’. He said so in his daily speech on Telegram. Russia responded that no progress had been made.

– Care providers must be able to use a professional interpreter in an accessible manner and without administrative burdens if necessary, in order to communicate well with Ukrainian patients, according to the cabinet.

– Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue digitally on Friday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arachamia reported.

– Russian troops have begun to withdraw from the old nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, northern Ukraine, which exploded in 1986.