– Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky says the negotiations with Russia have so far yielded ‘nothing concrete’. Russia agreed.
– Care providers must be able to use a professional interpreter in an accessible manner and without administrative burdens, if necessary, in order to communicate well with Ukrainian patients, according to the cabinet.
– Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue digitally on Friday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arachamia reported.
– Russian troops have begun to withdraw from the old nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, northern Ukraine, which exploded in 1986.
Russia announced a ceasefire on Thursday in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol to allow for the evacuation of civilians.
