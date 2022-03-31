Most important news in a row

– Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky says the negotiations with Russia have so far yielded ‘nothing concrete’. Russia agreed.

– Care providers must be able to use a professional interpreter in an accessible manner and without administrative burdens, if necessary, in order to communicate well with Ukrainian patients, according to the cabinet.

– Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue digitally on Friday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arachamia reported.

– Russian troops have begun to withdraw from the old nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, northern Ukraine, which exploded in 1986.