The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has been facing a serious political crisis in his administration after the release of several testimonies and audios that link him to an illegal movement of millionaire resources in cash, which may have originated from deviations of electoral funds and the Venezuelan regime of Nicolás Maduro.

The political scandal involving Petro’s government affected collaborators close to him, such as former chief of staff Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti, former ambassador to Venezuela.

The Colombian Public Prosecutor’s Office opened several lines of investigations to clarify the facts, while the opposition called for the president’s resignation and announced legal actions against him.

This Wednesday (14), new audios released by Semana magazine revealed that an amount of cash stolen from Sarabia’s house, which was what started the whole scandal, was much greater than initially disclosed and would have originated illegal.

According to the anonymous source who made the complaint to Semana, the money stolen from the former chief of staff’s house would belong directly to Petro and totaled 3 billion Colombian pesos (about US$ 718,000). The amount initially disclosed was that only US$ 4,000 had been stolen.

The source also stated that the money came from illegal contributions that were made to the presidential campaign of the Historic Pact coalition and was initially intended to finance the legislative elections. The witness gave Semana several recordings and voicemails that would support his claims.

At the beginning of the month, Semana magazine published some audio in which Benedetti talks to Sarabia about the money stolen from her house. In them, the now former ambassador to Venezuela reminds Sarabia what he “did” to help Petro win the presidential election.

Benedetti stated that he had raised around 15 billion Colombian pesos (about US$3.5 million) for Petro’s campaign and told Sarabia that if he “speaks out and reveals who funded his campaign on the Atlantic coast [do país]they will all end up in jail.”

In the audios, Benedetti also threatened to claim space in Petro’s government and that if that did not happen, he would divulge information that could “explode” the administration of the leftist president. After the release of these audios, Petro fired Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti.

This Thursday (15), Gustavo Petro denied the magazine Semana, stating that the new audios revealed by the communication vehicle are “an attempt to defame him”.

“These alleged testimonies, which have a defamatory interest against the President of the Republic, seek to undermine the confidence of citizens in the national government, through versions of events for which there is no evidence whatsoever,” said the president, who is visiting the Germany, in a statement.

external interference

In addition to Semana’s complaint, another journalistic investigation, published earlier this month by the Colombian newspaper El Expediente, pointed out that Petro’s campaign would have been financed by the Nicolás Maduro regime through the business group Clan Torres, which had connections with Benedetti.

According to the newspaper, Maduro would have financed Petro through a kind of money laundering, using Clan Torres companies. The newspaper stated that Benedetti had already informed the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the US government’s body responsible for combating drug trafficking, about this when he was removed by Petro and had asked the US government for protection.

Another fact that has raised questions about Petro is the death of Colonel Óscar Dávila, which took place last Friday (9). Dávila served as the Presidency’s Early Protection coordinator and was found dead in a vehicle in Teusaquillo, Bogotá neighborhood, with his service weapon at his side. Although it was initially considered a suicide, the Public Ministry opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of his death.

The military man was linked to Laura Sarabia’s case, as he was in charge of the office where the polygraph test of Marelbys Meza, the nanny who was initially identified as the main suspect for stealing money from Sarabia’s house, had been carried out.

His death occurred at a time when a judicial inquiry had been opened with the aim of understanding whether there were irregularities or abuse of power in the interrogation to which Meza was subjected.

According to lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río, who was defending the police officer in the case, Dávila had stated that he was being threatened by some members of the Colombian Public Ministry. The lawyer classified the colonel’s death as the result of an “infamous persecution” by the accusing body.

reactions

The scandal had a major impact on Colombia’s political and legal scene. On the one hand, various sectors of the opposition called for President Petro’s resignation and announced legal actions to demand responsibility from him.

Former mayor of Medellin and opponent Federico Gutiérrez has filed a complaint with the House of Representatives Commission on Prosecutions to investigate the president for crimes of criminal conspiracy and illegal campaign financing, among others. Gutiérrez also requested Petro’s resignation.

In addition, the Red de Veedurías Ciudadana, an institution that fights corruption in Colombia, filed this Thursday a criminal complaint and a disciplinary complaint against Petro for the same facts.

The Colombian Public Prosecutor’s Office continues to investigate the case of the theft of money from Sarabia’s house, Benedetti’s audio recordings and Dávila’s death.

Amidst the scandal, Gustavo Petro’s popularity as president has been plummeting. At the beginning of this month, a survey carried out by Invamer for the newspaper El Espectador and the stations Noticias Caracol and Blu Radio, showed that his approval was at just 33%.

The survey also pointed out that 70.7% of Colombians believe that the country is going the wrong way and 66% say they do not perceive any effective change in the country under Petro’s administration. (With EFE Agency)