Collegiate can vote on the provisional measure that readjusts the minimum wage to R$ 1,320 per month

The joint committee responsible for analyzing the MP report (Provisional Measure) 1,172 of 2023which readjusts the minimum wage to R$ 1,320 per month, analyzes and may vote this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023) on the proposal.

The collegiate session will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel Power360 on Youtube.

