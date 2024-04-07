Authorities from the Three Powers, businesspeople, influencers, artists and Brazilian athletes participate in the event
MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) hosts this Sunday (Apr 7, 2024) the 2nd and final day of the 10th Brazil Conference, an event organized by Brazilian students from universities in Boston (USA). Authorities from the Three Powers, businesspeople, influencers, artists and Brazilian athletes will participate in lectures on topics related to the development of Brazil.
This Sunday's program (7 April) will be divided into 2 MIT environments: the Samberg Conference Center and the Wong Auditorium. The spaces will host the respective lectures simultaneously.
Among the speakers confirmed at the event, Power360 highlights:
- Sonia GuajajaraMinister of Indigenous Peoples;
- Jorge MessiasAdvocate General of the Union;
- Roberto Barrosopresident of the STF (Supreme Federal Court);
- Luiz Fuxminister of the STF;
- Paulo Gonet Brancoattorney General of the Republic;
- Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE)senator;
- Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP)deputy;
- Helder Barbalho (MDB)governor of Pará;
- João Campos (PSB-PE)mayor of Recife;
- Deltan Dallagnol (Novo-PR)former deputy;
- Felipe d'Avilabusinessman and political scientist;
- Drauzio Varelladoctor and writer;
- Your Jorgesinger;
- Ivete Sangalosinger;
- Jorge Aragãosinger;
- Regina Caséactress;
- Diego Ribasex soccer player;
- Juliette Freiteinfluencer and singer;
- Gil do Vigoreconomist and influencer.
The digital newspaper channel Power360 on YouTube will broadcast the 10th Brazil Conference live.
Watch the lectures that will be held at the Samberg Conference Center:
Watch the lectures that will be held in the Wong Auditorium:
BRAZIL CONFERENCE
The event has been promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston region, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latin immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.
Despite being in a North American city, most of the panels are with Brazilians speaking in Portuguese on stage and an audience made up mostly of people from Brazil, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.
