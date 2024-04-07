Authorities from the Three Powers, businesspeople, influencers, artists and Brazilian athletes participate in the event

MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) hosts this Sunday (Apr 7, 2024) the 2nd and final day of the 10th Brazil Conference, an event organized by Brazilian students from universities in Boston (USA). Authorities from the Three Powers, businesspeople, influencers, artists and Brazilian athletes will participate in lectures on topics related to the development of Brazil.

This Sunday's program (7 April) will be divided into 2 MIT environments: the Samberg Conference Center and the Wong Auditorium. The spaces will host the respective lectures simultaneously.

Among the speakers confirmed at the event, Power360 highlights:

Sonia Guajajara Minister of Indigenous Peoples;

Minister of Indigenous Peoples; Jorge Messias Advocate General of the Union;

Advocate General of the Union; Roberto Barroso president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court);

president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court); Luiz Fux minister of the STF;

minister of the STF; Paulo Gonet Branco attorney General of the Republic;

attorney General of the Republic; Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE) senator;

senator; Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) deputy;

deputy; Helder Barbalho (MDB) governor of Pará;

governor of Pará; João Campos (PSB-PE) mayor of Recife;

mayor of Recife; Deltan Dallagnol (Novo-PR) former deputy;

former deputy; Felipe d'Avila businessman and political scientist;

businessman and political scientist; Drauzio Varella doctor and writer;

doctor and writer; Your Jorge singer;

singer; Ivete Sangalo singer;

singer; Jorge Aragão singer;

singer; Regina Casé actress;

actress; Diego Ribas ex soccer player;

ex soccer player; Juliette Freite influencer and singer;

influencer and singer; Gil do Vigoreconomist and influencer.

The digital newspaper channel Power360 on YouTube will broadcast the 10th Brazil Conference live.

Watch the lectures that will be held at the Samberg Conference Center:

Watch the lectures that will be held in the Wong Auditorium:

BRAZIL CONFERENCE

The event has been promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston region, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latin immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, most of the panels are with Brazilians speaking in Portuguese on stage and an audience made up mostly of people from Brazil, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.