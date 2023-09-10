Paulo Pimenta, Waldez Góes, Wellington Dias and Paulo Teixeira give an interview this Saturday (September 9)

The minister of Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimentathe Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Goesthe Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeiraand the Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, speak this Saturday (September 9, 2023) to journalists about the federal government’s actions to aid municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul hit by the extratropical cyclone. The ministers met with the interim president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), this Saturday (September 9), at Palácio do Planalto.

The interview will be broadcast live on the newspaper’s digital channel Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: