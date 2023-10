Camilo Santana must also give an interview to journalists; watch live on the Poder360 YouTube channel

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santanapresents this Tuesday (October 31, 2023) the results of the Enade (National Student Performance Exam) 2022, at the ministry’s headquarters, in Brasília (DF).

Manuel Palaciospresident of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), also participates.

