Millonarios receives Envigado this Saturday, last in the table and one of the candidates for relegation, on date 12 of the BetPlay League, at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium.

The blue coach, Alberto Gamero, surprised with the starting lineup. Carlos Sarabia, from the minor divisions, makes his debut as a right back. Mackalister Silva plays as a front-line midfielder and Juan José Ramírez and Daniel Mantilla start for the first time since signing for Millos.

It should be remembered that Radamel Falcao García is still injured and that Gamero left players like Andrés Llinás and Juan Carlos Pereira out of the call, due to a technical decision.

Lineups of Millonarios and Envigado