LIVE: Millonarios visit Envigado, last in the table, in the League

Millionaires vs. Envigado.
The team led by Alberto Gamero seeks to establish itself among the top eight of the 2023-II League.
This Sunday Millonarios visits the bottom of the table, Envigado, in the continuation of date 14 of the 2023-II League.
The blues, in addition to seeking classification, are judges of the issue of permanence. They already beat Huila agonizingly on Thursday, with a goal from Andrés Llinás in the 90+8 minute, and after this duel against Envigado they will host the almost relegated Unión Magdalena.
Coach Alberto Gamero was not completely satisfied. “These are those games where we had to calmly dominate, due to the chances generated, the way the team played in the opposite field (…) A second half with a little desperation, we wanted to win. But I can’t lead the team to that, to the ball. The team must try to play well,” he said.
Follow the match here:
Envigado and Millonarios lineups
For the 3 points in the South Sports Center! 💙⚽️🔥
This is our Starting XI to face Envigado. GO MILLIONAIRES! Ⓜ️🔝 pic.twitter.com/zww4U1uzLi
— Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) September 24, 2023
