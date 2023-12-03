Millonarios, without any margin for error, is obliged to at least draw against América in Pascual Guerrero to reach the last date of the League semifinal with options.

Medellín’s victory in the classic means that Millonarios has to win to reach it in points (it would reach 12) but it would still be behind in the table due to the ‘invisible point’.

América no longer has any option to be a finalist, but they do have to win so that, eventually, if Millonarios is champion, they can qualify for the Copa Libertadores via reclassification.

