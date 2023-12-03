You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
America vs. Millionaires
MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME
America vs. Millionaires
Medellín’s victory in the classic forces them to add to reach the last date alive.
Millonarios, without any margin for error, is obliged to at least draw against América in Pascual Guerrero to reach the last date of the League semifinal with options.
Medellín’s victory in the classic means that Millonarios has to win to reach it in points (it would reach 12) but it would still be behind in the table due to the ‘invisible point’.
América no longer has any option to be a finalist, but they do have to win so that, eventually, if Millonarios is champion, they can qualify for the Copa Libertadores via reclassification.
Follow the match here:
