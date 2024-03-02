You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Millionaires vs. Equity
Mauricio Moreno. TIME
Millionaires vs. Equity
The match is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Millonarios will try to get out of its bad streak this Saturday, when it receives the only undefeated team in the 2024-I League, La Equidad, at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá. The match is 1-2.
The team led by Alberto Gamero has lost three games in a row, in which it has not been able to score a goal. In their most recent appearance at home, they lost 0-2 against Once Caldas on Tuesday.
La Equidad is looking for a victory to keep pace with the leader, Deportes Tolima, which on Friday tied 1-1 with Boyacá Chicó in Tunja.
Follow the match here:
Alignments of Millionaires and Equity
Let's go let's go the Miiiiiiiillooooooos! Let's go and win! Once again! WE COME TO ENCOURAGE YOU! 🏟️⚽️💙🔥
▶️ This is the 11th Headline of Professor Gamero to face Equity for Date 10. pic.twitter.com/96yYKyhhvg
— Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) March 2, 2024
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Millonarios #doldrums #loses #Equidad
Leave a Reply