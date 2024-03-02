Millonarios will try to get out of its bad streak this Saturday, when it receives the only undefeated team in the 2024-I League, La Equidad, at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá. The match is 1-2.

The team led by Alberto Gamero has lost three games in a row, in which it has not been able to score a goal. In their most recent appearance at home, they lost 0-2 against Once Caldas on Tuesday.

La Equidad is looking for a victory to keep pace with the leader, Deportes Tolima, which on Friday tied 1-1 with Boyacá Chicó in Tunja.

Follow the match here:

Alignments of Millionaires and Equity