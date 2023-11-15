Millonarios receives Atlético Nacional this Wednesday in the first leg of the Colombia Cup final, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá. It will be the first chapter of the definition of the alternate tournament, which provides space for the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores.

The return duel will be played on November 23, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. If the champion is Millonarios, as they already have a place in the group stage of the Libertadores, the place in the previous phase will be awarded by reclassification.

The two teams meet again three days after the blue victory on the first date of the semi-final home runs in Medellín (0-1, with a goal from Daniel Cataño).

