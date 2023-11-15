You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. National
Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO
It will be the first of the matches to define the tournament title, which gives space to Libertadores.
Millonarios receives Atlético Nacional this Wednesday in the first leg of the Colombia Cup final, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá. It will be the first chapter of the definition of the alternate tournament, which provides space for the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores.
The return duel will be played on November 23, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. If the champion is Millonarios, as they already have a place in the group stage of the Libertadores, the place in the previous phase will be awarded by reclassification.
The two teams meet again three days after the blue victory on the first date of the semi-final home runs in Medellín (0-1, with a goal from Daniel Cataño).
Follow the match here:
It is already being played in El Campín
Millonarios and Nacional are already playing the final of the Colombia Cup.
This is how Atlético Nacional goes
Jhon Bodmer, Nacional’s coach, made four changes from Sunday’s game: Harlen Castillo for Kevin Mier, Juan Felipe Aguirre for Juan José Arias, Dorlan Pabón for Juan Pablo Torres and Brahian Palacios for Yair Mena.
The Millionaires lineup
With the two changes forced by the Fifa date, Millonarios goes out to play against Nacional. Juan Moreno goes for Álvaro Montero and Jorge Arias, for Juan Pablo Vargas.
Thank you for joining us in this minute by minute of the Colombia Cup final between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional.
