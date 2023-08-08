Live, Millionaires vs. Tolima: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. Tolima.
Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO
Millionaires vs. Tolima.
They face each other on the fourth date of Colombian soccer.
The champion millionaires will seek to break its bad dynamic of three games without winning and without scoring a goal in the Colombian championship against Deportes Tolima in a match that will close the fourth day on Monday.
The current champion of the Apertura tournament, who has just lost last day against Alianza Petrolera displaying a very poor game, played a friendly match in Spain this Wednesday against Real Zaragoza, a team from the Spanish second division, whom he beat by 1- 2 before 300 Colombian fans.
Minute by minute
GO MILLIONS DEAROOOO! 💙🔥
Ⓜ️🏟️ This is our Starting XI to face Deportes Tolima in El Campín. pic.twitter.com/ZXha1ANGe0
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) August 8, 2023
