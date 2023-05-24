LIVE: Millionaires vs. Peñarol, in the South American Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Medellin vs. millionaires
Jaiver Nieto. TIME
Medellin vs. millionaires
The ambassador team defines the leadership of group F in El Campín
millionaires He comes out to defend his home and his leadership in group F, to impose his game and his conditions, not to fail in front of his fans to achieve three points that give him a breather in the calendar and leave him facing the classification to the round of 16. They face an experienced cup team like Peñarol, which, however, they already knew how to beat in Uruguay, 2-0.
The blue team is up in the group with 7 points, but it cannot be neglected, especially against an opponent who arrives injured, without points, and who wants revenge, led by an old acquaintance, Alfredo Arias, ex-DT from Santa Fe.
Minute by minute
Lineups
