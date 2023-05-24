Wednesday, May 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE: Millionaires vs. Peñarol, in the South American Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: Millionaires vs. Peñarol, in the South American Cup


close

Medellin vs. millionaires

Medellin vs. millionaires

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto. TIME

Medellin vs. millionaires

The ambassador team defines the leadership of group F in El Campín

millionaires He comes out to defend his home and his leadership in group F, to impose his game and his conditions, not to fail in front of his fans to achieve three points that give him a breather in the calendar and leave him facing the classification to the round of 16. They face an experienced cup team like Peñarol, which, however, they already knew how to beat in Uruguay, 2-0.

The blue team is up in the group with 7 points, but it cannot be neglected, especially against an opponent who arrives injured, without points, and who wants revenge, led by an old acquaintance, Alfredo Arias, ex-DT from Santa Fe.

Minute by minute

Lineups

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Inzaghi finds his Inter again: 3-1 at Cremonese, great goals from Barella and Lautaro

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#LIVE #Millionaires #Peñarol #South #American #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
ByteDance will allow the USA to review TikTok’s source code as long as they don’t ban the app

ByteDance will allow the USA to review TikTok's source code as long as they don't ban the app

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result