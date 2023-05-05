Friday, May 5, 2023
LIVE: Millionaires vs. Envigado, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2023
in Sports
LIVE: Millionaires vs. Envigado, minute by minute


millionaires

Millionaires vs. America.

Photo:

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO

Millionaires vs. America.

They face each other in a match pending date 14 of the League.

Millionaires face Envigado this Thursday in a match pending date 14 of the League, at the El Campín stadium.

The ambassador team is going through a difficult sports calendar due to the series of matches. This Wednesday they drew at home against América Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana.

The match against Envigado will be played from 6:05 pm

SPORTS

