LIVE: Millionaires and Nacional meet again after the League final

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires vs. National
Mauricio Moreno. TIME
Millionaires vs. National
The new duel between the blues and the greens takes place at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Millionaires host Atlético Nacional for the first time since they won the 2023-II League title. The match corresponds to the eighth date and is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
On June 24, Millonarios achieved his 16th star after defeating Nacional in shots from the penalty spot. Then they met in a friendly in Miami (United States), on July 8, with a 1-0 blue win.
Now, Nacional comes to this game as the leader of the 2023-II League, with 14 points. In addition, he defends an unbeaten record of 15 days. Millos is in 11th place, with 9 units, and has gone 20 games without losing at home.
Follow the game here:
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Millionaires #Nacional #meet #League #final
Leave a Reply