LIVE: Millionaires and Nacional meet again after the League final

Millionaires host Atlético Nacional for the first time since they won the 2023-II League title. The match corresponds to the eighth date and is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

On June 24, Millonarios achieved his 16th star after defeating Nacional in shots from the penalty spot. Then they met in a friendly in Miami (United States), on July 8, with a 1-0 blue win.

Now, Nacional comes to this game as the leader of the 2023-II League, with 14 points. In addition, he defends an unbeaten record of 15 days. Millos is in 11th place, with 9 units, and has gone 20 games without losing at home.

Follow the game here: