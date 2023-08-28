Monday, August 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE: Millionaires and Nacional meet again after the League final

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: Millionaires and Nacional meet again after the League final

Close


Close

Millionaires vs. National

Millionaires vs. National

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno. TIME

Millionaires vs. National

The new duel between the blues and the greens takes place at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

Millionaires host Atlético Nacional for the first time since they won the 2023-II League title. The match corresponds to the eighth date and is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

On June 24, Millonarios achieved his 16th star after defeating Nacional in shots from the penalty spot. Then they met in a friendly in Miami (United States), on July 8, with a 1-0 blue win.

Now, Nacional comes to this game as the leader of the 2023-II League, with 14 points. In addition, he defends an unbeaten record of 15 days. Millos is in 11th place, with 9 units, and has gone 20 games without losing at home.

Follow the game here:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#LIVE #Millionaires #Nacional #meet #League #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘Once you get on your motorcycle, you feel like you are in another world’

'Once you get on your motorcycle, you feel like you are in another world'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result