war ukraineWestern military planners are seriously considering a 'worst-case scenario', in which Ukraine will be defeated by Russia within a few months if Western aid is scarce. That would mean a 'disaster' for European security. The Ukrainian armed forces are said to have even had to scale down a number of military operations due to the ammunition shortage.Read everything about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia here.
Foreign editorial
