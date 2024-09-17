All eyes will be on San Siro this Tuesday. Liverpool from England Visit the fashion capital to face the Milan from Italy in the most exciting clash of Matchday 1 of the Champions League.

According to the criteria of

He Liverpool He traveled to Italy with the aim of ‘storming’ the home of the second team with the most titles in the UEFA tournament and wants to get off to a good start on the long road to travel in this new format of the Champions League.

Luis Diaz Photo:EFE Share

Arne Slot, Liverpool coach called up the Colombian Luis Diaz, who will be in the starting line-up at one of the temples of world football, the San Siro stadium. The 27-year-old Guajiro has a good chance of being a starter in an electric duel.

The Red’s, who return to the Champions League After missing last season, they will try to recover from the setback they suffered last weekend, as they are coming off a loss against Nottingham Forest in a very poor performance by the team on a collective level.

In front there will be a Milan in trouble. The Rossoneri come from beating Venezia, but the Coach Pablo Fonseca is in the eye of the storm after the poor results in the first three dates of the Italian Serie A.

Milan vs Roma Photo:IMAGO / LaPresse Share

Milan vs. Liverpool This will be the first major challenge for both coaches. Fonseca is making his Champions League debut with the Italian side, as is Slot with the British team.

Liverpool vs. Milan, LIVE