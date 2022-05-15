Plenty of football abroad today. With almost a full round of matches in Spain, plenty of matches in the Premier League and the exciting title race in Italy continues today.
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur – Burnley 1-0
Aston Villa – Crystal Palace 1-1
Leeds United – Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1
Watford – Leicester City 1-5
West Ham United v Manchester City 2-2
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Norwich City 1-1
Everton – Brentford 2-3
La Liga
7.30 pm: Athletic Bilbao – Osasuna 0-0
7.30 pm: Atlético Madrid – Seville 0-0
7.30 pm: Cadiz CF – Real Madrid 0-0
7.30 pm: Celta de Vigo – Elche 0-0
7.30 pm: Getafe – FC Barcelona 0-0
7.30 pm: Levante – Deportivo Alavés 0-0
7.30 pm: Real Mallorca – Rayo Vallecano 0-0
7.30 pm: Real Betis – Granada 0-0
7.30 pm: Villarreal – Real Sociedad 0-0
Serie A
Bologna – Sassuolo 1-3
Napoli – Genoa 3-0
6 p.m.: AC Milan – Atalanta 1-0
8.45 pm: Cagliari – Internazionale
Jupiler Pro League
Championship Playoffs:
Royal Antwerp FC – Club Brugge 1-3
6.30 pm: Anderlecht – Union Saint-Gilloise 0-1
Conference League Playoffs:
Racing Genk – AA Gent 0-2
View the situation in the Belgian league here.
