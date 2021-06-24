The American software giant Microsoft renews its popular operating system for Windows computers on Thursday with a version that will include “the biggest changes” of the last decade. The specialized media anticipate that it will be baptized as Windows 11.

The Redmond company will present the latest update of this historic software (Windows is now 35 years old) at 11 a.m. on the east coast of the United States (12 noon in Argentina), in a digital event that is named “What’s Next for Windows”.

The CEO of the company, Satya Nadella, and the product manager, Panos Panay, They will be in charge of presenting the software.

A few days ago, alleged leaked images of the new operating system began to circulate on the internet, whose validity has been confirmed by numerous technological means and which show a significant change in design.

Thus, according to the images, the start menu and the icons of the most used applications they move from the lower left corner of the screen to the center.

In addition to the change of position, the start menu becomes a luck shuttle tailored to each user, with rounded corners highlighting recently used documents, for example or your favorite apps.

What is expected

There is also a beta in the testing phase that the experts recommend not to install, since In addition to being a very limited version, it could be loaded with viruses.

During their annual Build developer conference in May, Microsoft had already revealed that “soon” a “new generation” of Windows would arrive.

“I’ve been using it myself for the past few months and I am incredibly excited about the new generation of Windows“Nadella said then.

The current version of the operating system, Windows 10, was launched in 2015 and is used regularly by more than 1.3 billion people around the world, according to data from the company itself.

The presentation will be in charge of the CEO Satya Nadella. (Photo: AFP)

“Our promise is this: We will create more opportunities for all Windows developers and we will open the doors to creators who are looking for the newest platform, open and innovative to build, distribute and monetize their applications, “said the CEO.

One of the options that have gained more strength in recent weeks among the specialized press and that would go in line with Nadella’s words is that the new Windows includes a virtual application store open to all developers, which would even allow e-commerce platforms in apps, something that does not happen today.

This new operating system might be available as a routine update at the end of October this year, free of charge for all current Windows 10 devices.

However, as with its predecessor, Users will likely have the option to postpone the update for just a few weeks. Afterwards, you will have to pay to obtain it.

SL