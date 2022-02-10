Program (from 8.10 pm)
Quarter-finals (first to 6 legs)
Peter Wright – Michael van Gerwen
Jonny Clayton – Michael Smith
James Wade – Joe Cullen
Gerwyn Price – Gary Anderson
Semi-finals (first to 6 legs)
Wright/Van Gerwen – Clayton/Smith
Wade/Cullen – Price/Anderson
Final (first to 6 legs)
Wright/Van Gerwen/Clayton/Smith – Wade/Cullen/Price/Anderson
