MEXICO 0-0 UNITED STATES

On our Debate page you will know what happens during the Grand Final of the Concacaf Nations League between the Mexican Soccer Team and the United States National Team.

The last contest between Mexicans and Americans took place in the semifinal round of the last tournament. The USA beat Mexico, 3-0, to en route to the two-time championship.

Mexico got its ticket to the final after beating Panama, 3-0, last Thursday, the same day that the United States reversed the score against Jamaica to win in overtime, 3-1.

The Mexican Soccer Team is now at the AT&T Stadium to face the United States for the title of the Concacaf Nations League from the AT&T Stadium this Sunday, March 24.

