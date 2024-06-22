Mexico, not yet established, will have the opportunity to silence the critics in its debut this Saturday in America Cup against Jamaica, with little resume but willing to complicate his life. Given its geographical proximity and the important Mexican community residing in the United States, El Tri will almost be the home team in this duel scheduled at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with capacity for 72,000 souls.

Both squads, invited by Concacaf to the oldest national team tournament in the world, make up Group B along with Ecuador and Venezuela, which will open the key three hours earlier in Santa Clara, California.

In office a year ago, Mexican coach Jaime Lozano made the country dream after leading the twelfth conquest of a Gold Cup in 2023. But in March they lost the final of the Concacaf Nations League against the United States and the coach began a criticized generational replacement, leaving out figures such as goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (38 years old) and attackers Hirving Lozano (28) and Raúl Jiménez (33). He tested a team in recent friendlies that lost 4-0 to Uruguay and, after adjustments, lost 3-2 to an alternate Brazil.

