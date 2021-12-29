Rapid tests are more likely to give a false negative result when infected with the omikron variant than with other variants, says the American drug watchdog FDA. The FDA therefore recommends having a PCR test done in the event of complaints. The Belgian Council of State has “provisionally ruled” that the closure of the cultural sector to combat the corona virus is disproportionate and is not based “on adequate motives”. The Belgian government then decided to reopen the theaters and cinemas. Read all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

#LIVE #Mexico #cruise #ship #corona #cases #Rapid #tests #accurate #omikron