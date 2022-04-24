With Liverpool – Everton on the program and FC Barcelona, ​​AC Milan and Olympique Marseille, there is plenty to enjoy on the international fields again today. Follow all developments live in our football center.

England

• 3 p.m.: Chelsea – West Ham United

• 3 p.m.: Burnley – Wolverhampton Wanderers

• 3 p.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion – Southampton

• 5.30 pm: Liverpool – Everton





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Spain

• 21.00 o’clock: FC Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano

View the state of affairs in the La Liga here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Germany

• 3.30 pm: VfL Bochum – FC Augsburg

• 5.30 pm: Hertha Berlin – VfB Stuttgart

View the state of affairs in the Bundesliga here

Italy

• 12.30 pm: Salernitana – Fiorentina

• 3 p.m.: Bologna – Udinese

• 3 p.m.: Empoli – Napoli

• 6 pm: Genoa – Cagliari

• 8.45 pm: SS Lazio – AC Milan

View the state of affairs in the Serie A here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

France

• 13.00: Stade Rennes – FC Lorient

• 3 p.m.: OGC Nice – Troyes

• 3 p.m.: FC Metz – Stade Brest

• 3 p.m.: FC Nantes – Girondins de Bordeaux

• 3 p.m.: Clermont Foot – Angers SCO

• 5:05 PM: Lille OSC – Strasbourg Alsace

• 8.45 pm: Stade de Reims – Olympique Marseille

View the state of affairs in the Ligue 1 here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Belgium

European play-offs

• 16.00 hours: KAA Gent – KRC Genk

View the state of affairs in the Jupiler Pro League here