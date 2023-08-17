The president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development will speak to journalists after the presentation

The president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante, presents this Wednesday (16.Aug.2023) the bank’s financial result and operating performance in the 1st half of 2023, at the institution’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). Mercadante will answer questions from journalists after talking about the bank’s results.

The presentation and interview will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel. Power360 on Youtube.

