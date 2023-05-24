Wednesday, May 24, 2023
LIVE: Medellin vs. National, in the Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2023
in Sports
LIVE: Medellin vs. National, in the Copa Libertadores


Andres Ricaurte

Andrés Ricaurte

Photo:

Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

Andrés RicaurteAndrés Ricaurte

They face each other this Tuesday at the Atanasio Girardot.

Independent Medellin will have a tough test in the Copa Libertadores, in a home game against Nacional de Montevideo (7 pm ESPN).

El Poderoso has had an irregular campaign that cost coach David González his job, but since he managed to get into the semifinal home runs of the League at the last minute, he is determined to fight in both competitions. In the Copa Libertadores he is third in group B with 4 points, while his rival is the leader with 7.

The technician Sebastian Botero analyzed the wear and tear that his team brings, after the tie against Millonarios on Saturday. “We have some players outside, which would allow us to have variants, and it is difficult because a big team like Medellín has to try to compete in both tournaments. We don’t want to neglect the finals because it was hard for us to be here”, said the DT.

Minute by minute

