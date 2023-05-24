LIVE: Medellin vs. National, in the Copa Libertadores

Independent Medellin will have a tough test in the Copa Libertadores, in a home game against Nacional de Montevideo (7 pm ESPN).

El Poderoso has had an irregular campaign that cost coach David González his job, but since he managed to get into the semifinal home runs of the League at the last minute, he is determined to fight in both competitions. In the Copa Libertadores he is third in group B with 4 points, while his rival is the leader with 7.

The technician Sebastian Botero analyzed the wear and tear that his team brings, after the tie against Millonarios on Saturday. “We have some players outside, which would allow us to have variants, and it is difficult because a big team like Medellín has to try to compete in both tournaments. We don’t want to neglect the finals because it was hard for us to be here”, said the DT.

