Deportivo Independiente Medellín will try to reach the semifinals of a Conmebol tournament after 21 years. They host Lanús, from Argentina, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

According to the criteria of

The ‘Poderoso’, managed by Alejandro Restrepo, drew 0-0 eight days ago at the Ciudad de Lanús stadium and now hopes to get a victory that will give them a place in the semi-finals.

It is worth remembering that DIM’s best performance in a Conmebol tournament was in 2003, when it reached the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores, where it was eliminated by Santos, from Brazil.

Follow the match here:

Lineups for Medellin and Lanus