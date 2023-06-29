Thursday, June 29, 2023
LIVE: Medellín loses very early, but for now he is still alive in the Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0


Medellin vs. International

Medellin vs. International

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Medellin vs. International

The DIM ends the group stage of the Cup as a visitor.

Internacional receives this Wednesday Independiente Medellín in the last day of the group stage of the Libertadores and the Brazilian team needs a victory to guarantee qualification for the round of 16, while the Colombian needs a draw. The ‘Mighty’ loses 1-0.

The DIM team leads the Group B standings with 10 points, followed by Inter with 9.

The Uruguayan Nacional, which is third with 8 units, also receives the already eliminated Venezuelan Metropolitanos on Wednesday and also needs a victory to advance to the round of 16.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Internacional and Medellín

