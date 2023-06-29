LIVE: Medellín loses very early, but for now he is still alive in the Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Medellin vs. International
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
The DIM ends the group stage of the Cup as a visitor.
Internacional receives this Wednesday Independiente Medellín in the last day of the group stage of the Libertadores and the Brazilian team needs a victory to guarantee qualification for the round of 16, while the Colombian needs a draw. The ‘Mighty’ loses 1-0.
The DIM team leads the Group B standings with 10 points, followed by Inter with 9.
The Uruguayan Nacional, which is third with 8 units, also receives the already eliminated Venezuelan Metropolitanos on Wednesday and also needs a victory to advance to the round of 16.
Alignments of Internacional and Medellín
